Accused TTU shooter indicted, charged with capital murder on Wednesday

19-year-old Hollis "Reid" Daniels was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Wednesday, charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

Daniels is accused of shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. on the evening of Monday, Oct. 9.

Investigators are still working to determine how Daniels was able to carry a weapon inside the Texas Tech Police Department after he was placed under arrest and taken from his dorm room to be booked on drug charges.

Conviction on a capital murder charge carries a penalty of execution or life in prison without opportunity for parole. Prosecutors didn't immediately say whether they will seek the death penalty for Daniels, who remains jailed in Lubbock.

Daniels is also facing federal weapons charges. A federal court in Lubbock issued that indictment on Wednesday, Oct. 11, stating that Daniels "did knowingly possess, conceal, store and dispose of a stolen firearm, a Springfield Model XD45 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol."

Daniels remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $5 million bond.

