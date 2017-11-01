Barker, Yamamoto push Texas Tech to fourth place finish

Gabby Barker and Mami Yamamoto both recorded top-five finishes Tuesday to push Texas Tech to a fourth-place showing at the Trinity Forest Invitational held at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

Despite their highest round of the tournament, Tech was able to move up two spots on the leaderboard for its second top-five finish this season. Tech fired a 22-over-par 310 Tuesday to wrap the two-day tournament at 47-over 911 overall.

“This was a tough test for us,” Tech head coach JoJo Robertson said. “It was a hard golf course in some tough conditions. Our team hung in there, and I’m pleased with our finish.”

Individually, Barker fired a 1-under 71 card over the final 18 holes to move into sole possession of fourth place, her highest finish so far this season. She concluded the tournament with a 5-over 221 final card that was six strokes back of medalist Reid Isaac of Kansas State.

Yamamoto ended the day one stroke back of Barker on the individual leaderboard as her 3-over final round moved the junior to 6-over for the tournament and into a tie for fifth. It marked the highest finish of Yamamoto’s career, topping her previous sixth-place showing at the 2015 Henssler Financial Intercollegiate.

The Trinity Forest Invitational wraps Tech’s fall slate as the Red Raiders will resume their 2017-18 schedule Feb. 11-13 at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic in San Juan. Tech will take part in eight tournaments this spring, including the Big 12 Championships, which will be held April 20-22 at the Dallas Athletic Club.

