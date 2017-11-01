Four Lady Raiders travel to ITA National Fall Championships

The Texas Tech women’s tennis team is sending four players to compete at the 2017 ITA National Fall Championships this weekend at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, Calif.

No. 2 seeded Sarah Dvorak and Sabrina Federici have had a stellar fall season. The duo picked up five wins during tournament play highlighted by a second-place finish in the Riviera ITA All-American Championships held in early October. They also collected 16 wins as a doubles tandem last spring. Dvorak and Federici will face off versus Gabrielle Andrews and Jada Hart of UCLA as part of Wednesday’s Round of 32.

Gabriela Talaba and Felicity Maltby will represent the Lady Raiders in singles play. Talaba is the event’s No. 8 seed and is set to meet UCLA’s Gabriela Knutson whereas Maltby takes on Marta Gonzalez of Georgia in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

“This is a great event to end the fall,” Texas Tech head coach Todd Petty said. “This is a great opportunity to compete against the best and see where we are at.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.