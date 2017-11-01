Red Raider basketball set for first of two exhibition games versus Angelo State

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team takes on Angelo State in the first of two exhibition games Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech is led by second-year coach Chris Beard who led the Red Raiders to an 18-14 record last season. The 18 victories are the third-highest total in program history for a coach during his first season. Texas Tech also won a pair of games against Associated Press Top 10 opponents for the time since the 2007-08 season when Beard served as an assistant under Bob and Pat Knight.



The Red Raiders return their top 4 scorers from Big 12 action last season in Keenan Evans (16.9 PPG), Zach Smith (11.7 PPG), Niem Stevenson (9.2 PPG) and Justin Gray (8.8 PPG).

Evans and Smith are the third set of Texas Tech teammates to garner All-Big 12 Preseason awards. The duo joins Jarrius Jackson and Martin Zeno in 2005-06 along with John Roberson and Mike Singletary in 2010-11. Smith also is one of 20 players nationally to be recognized for the Karl Malone Award.

“The big thing this time of year is just to continue to improve,” Beard said. “We thought we got better last Saturday against Mississippi State during that experience. We have two practices between now and then, we want to get better again tomorrow against Angelo State. They are a team we have a lot of respect for. They’ve got really good players and a really good coach. When we scheduled this game, we did it on purpose. We really wanted to challenge ourselves.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.