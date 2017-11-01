Texas Tech soccer set for Big 12 Quarterfinal vs. West Virginia

Morgan Dial signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Western Texas College in Snyder at a ceremony at Denver City High School Wednesday morning.
Two Frenship High Tigers signed their national letter of intent to play baseball at Midland College. Mason Weathers and Dakota Champagne will continue their baseball career next year as Midland College Chaparrals.
Senior Frenship Tiger Keeley Etchison signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Concordia University next fall.
The Texas Tech women’s tennis team is sending four players to compete at the 2017 ITA National Fall Championships this weekend at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, Calif.
