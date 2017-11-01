Texas Tech soccer set for Big 12 Quarterfinal vs. West Virginia

The Texas Tech soccer team heads to Kansas City for the start of the 2017 Big 12 Tournament, which begins on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Children’s Mercy Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village.

The Red Raiders (9-6-3) are slotted as the seventh seed and will open quarterfinal action for the second-straight year against West Virginia (14-3-1), the No. 2 seed, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The first round of the Big 12 Tournament will be streamed live on the Big 12 Digital Network at Big12Sports.com, with live stats available through the conference office website.

A win on Wednesday would pit Tech against the winner of No. 3 TCU vs. No. 6 Kansas match, which will be played following the conclusion of the Red Raiders’ contest, on Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in the semifinal round. The championship game is slated for Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. on FS1.

“They’re coming off a season where they didn’t win the trophy for the first time in five or six years, so there’s probably some amped up attitude wanting to get back on the podium,” head coach Tom Stone said on West Virginia. “However, we can’t get caught up in all of that. The reality is, the last four games we’ve played really well and have given up few goals while scoring several. We just have to keep that trend going.

“The time of year you want to be playing your best has to be at the end. We started strong, dipped and we finished strong, so we just have to carry that into Kansas City no matter who we are playing.”

It is the second consecutive season the two teams have met in the opening round of the tournament and the third-straight year the two programs have squared off in Kansas City. Last season, Tech dropped a 3-0 decision to the Mountaineers, as the Red Raiders were slotted as the No. 8 seed in the tourney. In 2015, No. 5 Tech faced top-seeded West Virginia in the semifinal round and used a Janine Beckie goal in the 74th minute to sail past the Mountaineers and on to an eventual conference crown.

The Red Raiders will be making their 13th appearance in the Big 12 Tournament and their 11th under head coach Tom Stone. This is the second time Tech has earned the seventh seed in the tournament, last doing so in 2010 as the Red Raiders dropped a 3-1 match against No. 2 Oklahoma State.

