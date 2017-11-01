Homes, ranches being evacuated near Springlake due to large grass fire

The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.
The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."
The device, called a Self Breathalyzer, is sold in convenience stories all over the city and costs about $4.
The device, called a Self Breathalyzer, is sold in convenience stories all over the city and costs about $4.
Reagor Dykes Auto Group was honored for worker safety on Wednesday.
Reagor Dykes Auto Group was honored for worker safety on Wednesday.
According to officials with Springlake, a grass fire ignited south of Springlake between FM 303 and Hwy. 385 and is moving rapidly.
According to officials with Springlake, a grass fire ignited south of Springlake between FM 303 and Hwy. 385 and is moving rapidly.