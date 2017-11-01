Homes, ranches being evacuated near Springlake due to large grass fire

According to officials with Springlake, a grass fire ignited south of Springlake between FM 303 and Hwy. 385 on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the winds have shifted and the fire is contained as of 5 p.m.

Farms and ranch homes in the area were evacuated and TxDOT blocked Hwy. 385 heading southbound towards Littlefield.

Earth and Springlake fire departments are working to keep the fire contained. Other departments may be on the scene assisting.

The town of Springlake and schools are not impacted by the fire.

Represenatives from Xcel Energy tell us the fire started near their Plant X south of Earth. The plant's Emergency Response Team did basic response, wetting down the land while waiting for fire crews. Xcel reps say the fire was not in any way caused by the plant. This is a steam-powered plant that is only used as a backup during peak power demand. It is currently shut down.

Fire dangers will be elevated across West Texas this afternoon as gusty winds combine with low humidity and warm temperatures.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for much of the central and southern south plains and western rolling plains. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. The counties affected by the warning are: Bailey; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hockley; Kent; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Terry; Yoakum.

