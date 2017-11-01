Homes, ranches evacuated near Springlake due to large grass fire

A grass fire ignited south of Springlake between FM 303 and Hwy. 385 on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the winds shifted and the fire was contained as of 5 p.m.

Farms and ranch homes in the area were evacuated and TxDOT blocked Hwy. 385 heading southbound towards Littlefield.

The town of Springlake and schools were not impacted by the fire.

Firefighters from all over the area, including Olton, Earth, Muleshoe, Lazbuddie, Amherst, Anton, Sudan, Spring-lake and Earth came together to fight a grass fire on Wednesday. Firefighters are particularly concerned about hot spots like these fence posts that can spread embers as they burn through.

Representatives from Xcel Energy tell us the fire started near their Plant X south of Earth. The plant's Emergency Response Team did basic response, wetting down the land while waiting for fire crews. Xcel reps say the fire was not in any way caused by the plant. This is a steam-powered plant that is only used as a backup during peak power demand. It is currently shut down.

