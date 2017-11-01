Homes, ranches evacuated near Springlake due to large grass fire

The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.
The GOP tax-writers strained to make last-minute changes to the proposed legislation, working Tuesday through the day and night to produce the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades.
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.
A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.
A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.