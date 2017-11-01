Keeley Etchison signs with Concordia University

Senior Frenship Tiger Keeley Etchison signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Concordia University next fall.

"The coaches were a big part of it, said Keeley Etchison. “The coaches, I really connected with them good and I feel like I'm going to have great support from them and I'm so excited to extend my softball career and keep playing. I'm so blessed that I get to play four more years."

Etchison is a three-year letter winner for the Tigers. She is a true utility player, playing whatever position Frenship has needed, from pitcher, first base and outfielder. Last season, she compiled an 8-4 record in the circle while finishing with a .364 batting average with 32 hits, 30 runs batted in, and an on base percentage of .486.

The Tigers finished the 2017 season with a 20-13 record and qualified for the Class 6A area playoffs.

