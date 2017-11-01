Frenship duo signs to play baseball with Midland College

Two Frenship High Tigers signed their national letter of intent to play baseball at Midland College. Mason Weathers and Dakota Champagne will continue their baseball career next year as Midland College Chaparrals.

As a junior, Weathers was named first-team All-District selection as an infielder, batting .342 with 38 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, one home run and 29 RBI.

Dakota Champagne helped lead the Tigers baseball team last season with 26 hits, 16 RBI and seven stolen bases. He was named District 2-6A All-District second team as an outfielder.

The Tiger duo is excited to play together at the next level. "I'm extremely excited," said Weathers. "I'm so ready to get going. I just can't believe it that this day has already come. I've been dreaming about it for a while now so, so now to live it, is just exciting and I can't wait. It's a great school and a great place to be."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.