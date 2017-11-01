Denver City’s Morgan Dial signs to play College Basketball

Morgan Dial signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Western Texas College in Snyder at a ceremony at Denver City High School Wednesday morning.

Dial says her hard work has paid off.

"People don't understand how many hours you put in the gym., watching film and stuff like that. It's definitely a relief/ It's a good way to see my accomplishments. Hard work pays off."

Western Texas College Women's Basketball Coach Darryl Davis was on hand for the signing and is thrilled to land the Denver City Senior.

