Reagor Dykes awarded for worker safety

Reagor Dykes Auto Group was honored for worker safety on Wednesday.

The Lubbock-based car dealerships were given the Excellence in Employee Safety Award from Mass Mutual Insurance.

The award, also known as Work Safe, Texas program, recognizes companies in a number of areas that excel in worker safety.

Reagor Dykes is one of 200 businesses across the state that were recognized for the award this year.

