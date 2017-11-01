More wind, heat with fire threat on Thursday

More wind for the South Plains as above-normal temperatures continue.

Winds gusted over 40 mph from the west to southwest on Wednesday. On Thursday, the winds will again be from the west to southwest at 20-30 mph.

High temps for the region will be above normal, climbing to the low 80s.

The combination of high winds, dry air and above normal temperatures will bring elevated fire dangers to the area on Thursday. On Wednesday, that combination led to a serious fire in Lamb county that threatened several homes and led to the evacuation of several residences.

The afternoon high temps will stay in the mid 80s in Lubbock to the upper 80s in the southeastern South Plains.

Overnight Thursday into Friday it will cool some and winds will be much lower on Friday, along with the fire threat.

