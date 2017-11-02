Holiday Extravaganza raising thousands for area non-profits

Community Christian Church is preparing for its 10th Holiday Extravaganza.

The two-day event raises money for area non-profits like Meals on Wheels, HOPE community of Shalom, the Family Promise of Lubbock and the Rainbow Room.

This year, the church has created a holiday shop and a country store at the Holiday Extravaganza. The country store offers birdhouses, jams, jellies, salsas, and other homemade goods. The holiday shop has wreaths, gift baskets and other unique holiday items.

This year, there will also be food trucks and a tent where guests can relax before or after a busy day of shopping.

The event kicks off on Friday, November 3rd from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, November 4th, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Christian Church is located at 96th and University.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.