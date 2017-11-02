Food for Thought Report: 11.2 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 11.2

Food for Thought Report: 11.2

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations

4ORE! (bar-upstairs)

 6909 Marsha Sharp -
4ORE! (bar-left) 6909 Marsha Sharp -
4ORE! (bar-warming) 6909 Marsha Sharp -
Guadalupe Sommerville 123 North Ave. N -
Huddle House 6616 Milwaukee -
Kona Ice of Central Lubbock 5801 Ave. G -
Pile Up 401 N. Ironwood -
Premier Cinema (balcony) 6002 Slide -
Premier Cinema (bar) 6002 Slide -
Smokin' J's (mobile unit) 4416 50th -
One Violation
4ORE! (bar-main) 6909 Marsha Sharp 37
Chick-Fil-A 6002 Slide 39
Two or More Violations
4ORE! (restaurant) 6909 Marsha Sharp 33,39
4th Street Sports Bar 2918 4th 31,42
McAlister's Deli 4210 82nd 39,42
Permian Stop 2501 82nd 18,42
Premier Cinema (concession) 6002 Slide 34,45
The Little Tokyo 6002 Slide 2,35
Five Star Correctional Services 3502 N. Holly 31,37,39
Orlando's (bar) 6951 Indiana 18,39,42
Smokin' J's 4416 50th 10,22,34
Burger King 6311 82nd 22,39,43,45
Dream Cream, LLC 8215 University 18,21,42,46
Logan's Roadhouse (bar) 6521 Slide 9,10,34,42,45
Premier Cinema (restaurant) 6602 Slide 7,32,34,39,43
Jake's (front bar) 5025 50th 10,18,31,34,42,45
Orlando's (take-out) 6951 Indiana 9,31,32,39,42,45
Burger King 4204 82nd 22,32,33,35,42,45,47
Cinemark Movies 16 5721 58th 9,10,19,32,39,40,42,45
Jake's (back bar) 5025 50th 19,21,23,32,39,42,45,47
Orlando's (restaurant) 6951 Indiana 9,10,32,35,36,37,39,42,45
Jake's (restaurant) 5025 50th

1,2,10,21,28,32,35,

37,39,42,45
Logan's Roadhouse (kitchen) 6521 Slide

3,5,10,18,21,27,29,32,

33,35,36,39,42,45,46

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

Powered by Frankly