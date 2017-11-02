Animal shelter appreciation week shines light on local shelter pets

"We have people bringing in animals that they can no longer keep, or that they found [and] that they bring in, we get an average of 20 to 22 of those a day," says Kia Rieman, the Assistant Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter

Home to over 200 animals, the Lubbock Animal Shelter hopes to give these animals a new home with a good life, but unfortunately, situations arise where they are forced to put an animal down.

"Basically when an animal comes in, we don't know what it's been exposed to as far as illnesses, diseases, whatever. They come in here, it can spread really quick if they have not been vaccinated," Rieman said.

So if you're thinking about adopting a new furry friend, Rieman encourages it because there are so many animals that need a home.

"Why do you have to breed them? Nothing against breeder's, because there are some specific breeds that people want and love and that's wonderful, but if you're not super particular about it, you might find just the perfect dog for you. They've got these kittens in here and you might not think you're a cat person until you get one."

And they say you'll rarely find a better deal.

Rieman says, "60 bucks, you're not going to find a breeder to sell you an animal for $60 and they usually won't have them spayed and neutered and micro-chipped either."

