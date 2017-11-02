TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic down to one lane after rollover in 500 block of 82nd

Traffic is down to one lane after a rollover that happened in the 500 block of 82nd Street on Thursday afternoon.

A pickup and an SUV collided, causing the pickup to roll over.

EMS looked at both drivers but neither one was taken to the hospital.

The westbound lanes of 82nd are blocked by the vehicles as of 3 p.m., both lanes of 82nd are now closed on 82nd between Avenue D and Avenue F.

