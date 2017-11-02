Mexican Mafia member wanted for failure to register as a sex offender

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is searching for 48-year-old Ruben Ortiz Jr. for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to officials, Ortiz is a member of the Mexican Mafia. In addition to his warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, he is wanted for questioning to an aggravated sexual assault.

He was previously convicted of indecency with a child.

He has many tattoos including a large scorpion on his left forearm and his back is covered with an Aztec calendar.

The Sheriff's Office officials say Ortiz is to be considered armed and dangerous and urges the public to not approach him, but to call law enforcement immediately if he is seen. Call the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office at 806-775-1406 or after hours call 806-775-1600.

