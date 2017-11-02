TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on South Loop between University & Indiana

The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.
As law enforcement continues its investigation into the murder of 30-year-old Jacob Duffee, his family is making plans to say goodbye and a Lubbock business is offering its support.
Volunteers with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity have been building a home along East 13th Street since August. This week, Habitat is hosting a group of builders who travel around the country in their RV's helping with builds. NewsChannel 11 Photojournalist Daniel Alvarado spent the day with the Care-A-Vanners, and brings us their story.
Back in May, Stan Sadler was injured in a farming accident at his home. When neighbors and local farmers in the area heard about his accident, they decided to help anyway they could.
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.
