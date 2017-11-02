TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on South Loop between University & India - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on South Loop between University & Indiana

Source: City traffic cam Source: City traffic cam
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The City of Lubbock's Traffic Management Center is advising people to avoid South Loop 289 between University and Indiana due to an accident in the westbound main lanes.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

