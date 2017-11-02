Cotton crop ready for harvest for injured Whitharral farmer

Back in May, Stan Sadler was injured in a farming accident at his home. When neighbors and local farmers in the area heard about his accident, they decided to help anyway they could.

Monty Rodgers and his son, Monty Jr., planted Stan's crop for him almost five months ago.

Stan lost his leg after accident and has spent most of his time in Dallas for rehab.

He returned home to Whitharral a couple of weeks ago and much to his surprise, his cotton crop is ready for harvest.

"I spent most of my time laying bed," Stan said. "But, my neighbors picked up the baton and they took care of me," Stan said.

He says the support was overwhelming.

He didn't wake up for about 40 days after the accident, but when he woke up to hear the news of what everyone had done, from the prayers, to planting his cotton for him, to people donating seed and chemical to make sure his cotton made it to harvest, he doesn't know how to express his gratitude.

And, he says it's just by the grace of God he's alive.

Stan couldn't say thank you enough to his family and friends that stood by him after accident.

He's thankful to be back home, walking around his cotton field. And, just maybe, he'll get back on the tractor.

"I'd still like to farm a little bit of land," said Stan.

Rodgers and his son hope to have Stan's crops harvested by the weekend.

