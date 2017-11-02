Shallowater’s Shiloh Burns signs to play college softball

There was a signing ceremony in Shallowater on Thursday as Shiloh Burns signed to play softball at Central Christian College of Kansas.

Burns is a threat on the mound and at the plate, but she'll play 3rd base in Kansas.

"I've been looking forward to this for several weeks. Everyone has been so supportive. "

Shiloh says the school was a perfect fit for her.

"It's was a really small community. Most important to me, it was Christian based. That's my lifestyle and that's really important to me. Glad to have people around me all the time who feel the same way."

Shiloh now can focus on her senior season with Shallowater softball.

