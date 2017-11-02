Sweet 16 left in Battle of the Bands

We started with 40 area high school bands and through your votes at kcbd.com, 16 are left.

Here are last week’s results at kcbd.com

Ropes gets 59% to eliminate Frenship and Smyer

Whiteface 72% Jayton 28%

Estacado advances past O”Donnell with 71%

Lubbock Cooper tops Plainview & Hale Center with 51%

Ropes, Whiteface, Estacado & Lubbock Cooper need to submit band videos ASAP as they are back up for the vote next week.

It’s time for the Sweet 16 to face the music and here’s who’s up for the vote right now at KCBD.com

Lubbock Christian vs. Spur

Tahoka vs. Lubbock High

Olton vs. Nazareth

Lamesa vs. Levelland

Each school has submitted a band video that you can watch on kcbd.com. 1 vote per minute per email is allowed at kcbd.com.

Voting is open till next Thursday at 3 and I’ll have results Thursday at 6.

We are getting closer to seeing who wins the $3000 Grand Prize. It’s the Battle of the Bands at kcbd.com

