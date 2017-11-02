City Bank and LCU Announce Significant Investment in School of Business Facility

Provided by City Bank

City Bank and Lubbock Christian University are pleased to announce that the new Christa Dobbs Center for Business at LCU will feature the City Bank Commons and Conference Center, a beautiful gathering space in the heart of the facility. City Bank's significant investment of $400,000 in this new School of Business facility follows the University's recent launch of a $15 million-dollar initiative to build support for its growing School of Business. The Christa Dobbs Center for Business is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.

"Lubbock Christian University is a highly-regarded institution and we're proud to have LCU grads be a part of the City Bank family. Our hopes are to see the tradition of excellence and quality of education continue; It's an important part of our community and the region," said Cory T. Newsom, City Bank President and CEO.

The Christa Dobbs Center for Business will consist of almost 22,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space for the LCU School of Business and will be near the heart of the LCU campus. The City Bank Commons and Conference Center will serve as a central gathering space in the new facility, and will be available to host university and community events.

The Dean of the LCU School of Business, Tracy Mack, said, "We are excited by the investment that City Bank is making in the lives of LCU Business students. I believe this investment is a testament to the top quality and highly prepared LCU graduates that work at City Bank and other organizations all across the region."

The LCU School of Business is the largest undergraduate program of the University. The School offers academic programs in Accounting, Finance, Economics, Business Administration, Information Systems, and Digital Media Arts. Students who study in these programs excel academically and upon graduation are values-centered leaders in organizations not only in this region, but throughout the United States.

City Bank has been partnering in meaningful initiatives at Lubbock Christian University for many years, including a significant investment in LCU Athletics. The City Bank Clubhouse was built in 2004 as a home for the LCU Chaparral Baseball team, complete with coach's offices, indoor batting practice areas, and team dressing rooms.

LCU President, L. Timothy Perrin, said, "We give thanks to City Bank and to the Bank's Board of Directors and leadership team, including Curtis Griffith and Cory Newsom, for this extraordinary commitment to Lubbock Christian University's School of Business. City Bank's investment will make a difference, not only at LCU, but also across the region. The City Bank Commons and Conference Center will serve as a strong statement about the Bank's ongoing commitment to investing in and strengthening our community."