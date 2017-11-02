Food for Thought: 11/2

Health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of nearly 50 food establishments this week. KCBD NewsChannel 11's Christy Hartin tells us what they found in this edition of Food for Thought.

Logan's Roadhouse at 6521 Slide had 15 violations.

Cooked mashed potatoes and cooked rice were thrown out because they were held in a warmer for too long.

The warming cabinet was not keeping food hot enough. The reach-in freezer was not working.

Cooked foods were not being reheated to at least 165 degrees.

Lids on the ice bins were dirty. Dirty utensils were stored to be used. Washed pans were still dirty.

Chemical sanitation pads were on the baby changing station in the men's restroom.

The changing station was dirty.

Refrigerators did not have thermometers. There were no sanitizer test strips for the dish washer.

The dish washer was not sanitizing.

An employee working with food was chewing gum.

Cleaning towels were not stored in sanitizer buckets in between uses.

The ice cream scoop was stored in standing water.

An ice scoop was cracked and the silverware holders were peeling.

Shelves throughout the kitchen were dirty.

A tool box was stored on a prep table. Personal items were stored over food.

The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge. According to the report, most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.

Now to the good news.

We only have one top performer on the menu this week:

Huddle House at 6616 Milwaukee

