Blurry vision could mean diabetes

Cancer drug prices in the United States keep rising steadily, a new study says.
Babies born with a previously untreatable degenerative nerve disease now have two fresh sources of hope for their future.
Steering opioid addicts toward treatment programs instead of prisons, while tightening federal policies on opioid prescribing, could curb the opioid epidemic, President Donald Trump's opioid crisis commission said Wednesday.
People with rheumatoid arthritis appear to have a higher risk of the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), researchers report.
Having an alcoholic parent may increase the risk that a teen will commit dating violence, researchers say.
Popping certain heartburn drugs like they're candy might up your odds for stomach cancer, new research suggests.
One in every 30 children in the United States has high blood pressure. Now, new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics may help doctors screen children 3 years and older for the condition.
