End Zone Scores: 11/2 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 11/2

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.

Lubbock High 3
Coronado 49

Nazareth 54
Whiteface 6

Kingdom Prep 0
Morton 70

Borden County 46
Hermleigh 0

Klondike 24
Ira 32

Patton Springs 0
Guthrie 1 (forfeit win)

Cotton Center 0
Whitharral 1 (forfeit win)

Grady 60
Loop 12

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly