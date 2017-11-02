End Zone Scores: 11/2

Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.
Lubbock High 3
Coronado 49
Nazareth 54
Whiteface 6
Kingdom Prep 0
Morton 70
Borden County 46
Hermleigh 0
Klondike 24
Ira 32
Patton Springs 0
Guthrie 1 (forfeit win)
Cotton Center 0
Whitharral 1 (forfeit win)
Grady 60
Loop 12
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.