2 South Plains Dairy Queens not closing after all

On Tuesday, we posted a list of local Dairy Queens that were expected to close as part of bankruptcy proceeding.

Six Dairy Queen locations across the South Plains were set to close by the end of this year, but now we've learned that not all of those will be closing.

Crosbyton, Denver City, Idalou, Lockney, Post, and Seagraves were all set to close but now we're told that Idalou and Crosbyton will stay open.

An email sent by the franchisee, Vasari LLC, said as of Nov. 1, Denver City, Lockney, Post and Seagraves are closed. Idalou and Crosbyton were originally included but have since been removed.

In a statement issued Thursday, Texas Dairy Queen CEO Lou Romanus said, "Although the franchisee determined that bankruptcy protection was necessary to strengthen its company, Dairy Queen remains a strong brand in our state."

The news of Idalou keeping their DQ was important for customers like Lonnie, who has a Thursday Blizzard tradition with his granddaughter.

"The Dairy Queen has been here since I was 15 or so. We get in there and sit and get a Blizzard and just sit there and talk about her school," said Dairy Queen customer Lonnie Oldham.

We reached out to other Dairy Queen franchisees. They had also heard a shorter list than the original 29 that came out.

A Lubbock Dairy Queen franchisee said Lubbock and the surrounding area will remain open with no worries.

They say business is good.

