Cooler temps, lower wind speeds on Friday

Friday will find the South Plains with some lower temps and fortunately, much lower wind speeds.

The highs on Friday will stay in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon and skies will be mostly sunny.

As for the winds, they will be from the north to start the day, but gradually turn to the southwest by late afternoon. The winds will only average 5-15 mph through the day, quite a contrast to the 30-40 mph gusts of the last two days.

Heading into the weekend, warmer and breezy both Saturday and Sunday with winds from the southwest at 15-20 mph. It will continue to be mostly sunny and warm with 86 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday.

If it makes 86 on Saturday that will tie our record for the day.

