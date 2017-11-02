City Council approves Texas Anti-Gang Center of Lubbock

The Lubbock City Council passed a resolution allowing the city to step up its efforts to curb gang violence on Thursday.

The resolution authorizes Mayor Dan Pope to create the Texas Anti-Gang Center of Lubbock.

The TAG center would have police, county, federal and state agencies working together to combat organized crime.

It also allows the building of a facility, located in Lubbock, to centralize the anti-gang work by the various agencies.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.