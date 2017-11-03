Apartment fire under investigation

Thursday, November 2 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-11-02 05:11:53 GMT
Friday, November 3 2017 9:12 AM EDT2017-11-03 13:12:18 GMT
A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.
Friday, November 3 2017 7:47 AM EDT2017-11-03 11:47:02 GMT
Fire Marshal investigating fire at Boulders at Lakeridge
The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an early morning fire, in southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex, at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, just after 12:00 a.m. Friday. Firefighters rescued two people who reported being trapped inside their apartment by flames. There were no reports of injuries.
