Apartment fire under investigation

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an early morning fire, in southwest Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex, at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, just after 12:00 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters rescued two people who reported being trapped inside their apartment by flames.

There were no reports of injuries.

