Apartment fire under investigation

Fire Marshal investigating fire at Boulders at Lakeridge

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an early morning fire, in southwest Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex, at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, just after 12:00 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters rescued two people who reported being trapped inside their apartment by flames.

There were no reports of injuries.