Friday morning apartment fire ruled arson, under investigation

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office officials say an early morning apartment fire in southwest Lubbock has been ruled as arson.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at The Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex, at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, just after 12:00 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters found a small fire outside of the door to one of the units. The occupants of the apartment saw the fire and sheltered in place while fire crews extinguished the fire. Once the fire was extinguished the two occupants were assisted outside of the unit.

The Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene to help determine the cause of the fire and it has been ruled as incendiary and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fire Marshal's office at 806-775-2646.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.