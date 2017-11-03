LFR investigating fire at Boulders at Lakeridge Apartments - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LFR investigating fire at Boulders at Lakeridge Apartments

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Fire Marshal is investigating an early morning fire at a local apartment complex.

The fire started at the Boulders at Lakeridge Apartments near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. Firefighters say they rescued two people who were trapped inside an apartment. 

Authorities say no one was injured in the fire. 

