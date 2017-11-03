Gag order issued in Texas Tech police officer murder case

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 19-year-old Hollis "Reid" Daniels was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury, charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

Daniels is accused of shooting Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. on the evening of Monday, Oct. 9.

Because of the media coverage on this case, the 137th District Court issued a news media gag order on November 2, 2017, meaning people directly involved in the case are to refrain from further communication with the media.

The documents say, "The Court prohibits the release of any information to the news media or any other person requesting any material or reports. Due to the fact that this case has yet been tried, the Court is of the opinion that the release of any reports, audio, videotapes or other information in the possession of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, or the defense attorneys could potentially cause grounds for a change of venue in the trials of this defendant."

Conviction on a capital murder charge carries a penalty of execution or life in prison without opportunity for parole. Prosecutors didn't immediately say whether they will seek the death penalty for Daniels, who remains jailed in Lubbock.

Daniels is also facing federal weapons charges. A federal court in Lubbock issued that indictment on Wednesday, Oct. 11, stating that Daniels "did knowingly possess, conceal, store and dispose of a stolen firearm, a Springfield Model XD45 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol."

Daniels remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $5 million bond.

