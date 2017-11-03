Gag order issued in Texas Tech police officer murder case

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.
Local law enforcement will volunteer time as servers in Lubbock's Red Robin located at 4805 S Loop 289 on Friday.
