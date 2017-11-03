Fire on Loyola prompts LFD response

LFD responds to a house fire near the 500th block of east Loyola Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)

The Lubbock Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire near the 500th block of east Loyola Street.

Calls began to come into the department at around 12:45 p.m.

Right now there are no details as to the cause or if there are any people inside of the house.

