Kitchen oven causes Friday fire at home on East Loyola

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 518 E Loyola on November 3, 2017 at 12:42 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival units found smoke coming from all four sides of the structure. After a brief interior attack, the fire burned a large hole in the roof of the structure and all crews were pulled out and a defensive operation was initiated.

After the fire was extinguished Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office was called out to investigate the cause and has been ruled accidental and the investigation is closed.

The occupants advised that they had been using the kitchen oven for comfort heating, then left to run errands approximately two hours prior to the discovery of the fire. The structure was a total loss.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.