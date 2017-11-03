Kitchen oven causes Friday fire at home on East Loyola - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Kitchen oven causes Friday fire at home on East Loyola

Posted by KCBD Staff
Connect
LFD responds to a house fire near the 500th block of east Loyola Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) LFD responds to a house fire near the 500th block of east Loyola Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 518 E Loyola on November 3, 2017 at 12:42 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival units found smoke coming from all four sides of the structure. After a brief interior attack, the fire burned a large hole in the roof of the structure and all crews were pulled out and a defensive operation was initiated.

After the fire was extinguished Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office was called out to investigate the cause and has been ruled accidental and the investigation is closed.

The occupants advised that they had been using the kitchen oven for comfort heating, then left to run errands approximately two hours prior to the discovery of the fire. The structure was a total loss.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Family of slain Texas Tech officer expresses gratitude to Lubbock, El Paso

    Family of slain Texas Tech officer expresses gratitude to Lubbock, El Paso

    Monday, November 6 2017 12:57 PM EST2017-11-06 17:57:51 GMT
    Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. (Source: Officer Down Memorial Page)Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. (Source: Officer Down Memorial Page)

    The family of fallen Police Officer Floyd East Jr. would like to release the following statement. Officer East was a native El Pasoan who was killed Oct. 9 while working at the Texas Tech Police Department in Lubbock. 

    The family of fallen Police Officer Floyd East Jr. would like to release the following statement. Officer East was a native El Pasoan who was killed Oct. 9 while working at the Texas Tech Police Department in Lubbock. 

  • The Latest: Texas church gunman had 3 guns; no carry license

    The Latest: Texas church gunman had 3 guns; no carry license

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:22 AM EST2017-11-06 13:22:47 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 12:53 PM EST2017-11-06 17:53:51 GMT
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.

  • Police: Texas church attack stemmed from domestic situation

    Police: Texas church attack stemmed from domestic situation

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:42 AM EST2017-11-06 10:42:33 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 12:53 PM EST2017-11-06 17:53:18 GMT

    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.

    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.

    •   
Powered by Frankly