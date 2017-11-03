Tip A Cop event to be hosted at Red Robbin

Local law enforcement will volunteer time as servers in Lubbock's Red Robin located at 4805 S Loop 289 on Friday.

This event, known as Tip A Cop, will take place twice on Friday; once from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then again from 5 to 9 p.m. Officials will work with Red Robin staff as volunteers to raise money for the local Special Olympics Texas program to help an estimated 800 area athletes with intellectual disabilities.

In 2016 this fundraiser was able to raise more than $1.4 million to SOTX athletes across the state.

Those who cannot make it to the event can also contribute by contacting Annette Castellano at acastellan@sotx.org or 806-788-1540.

