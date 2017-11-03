Drug trafficker sentenced to more than 10 years in federal priso - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Drug trafficker sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Department of Justice Logo Department of Justice Logo
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

33-year-old Leopoldo Herrera-Gandara, known to many as Polo, of Arch, NM has been sentenced to more than 10 years in a federal prison.

This sentence is after he pleaded guilty in August to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Herrera-Gandara was arrested in May along with six other defendants during a joint operation with many area law enforcement officers. 

Of the seven arrested five have been convicted and sentenced. One had charges dismissed after a guilty plea to related state charges and another defendant has a trial scheduled to begin in December.

Others arrested include:

  • Johnathan Navarrette Garza, aka Johnny, 27, of Morton, Texas, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
  • Jorge Andres Nunez-Saenz, aka Tucan, 51, of Levelland, Texas, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
  • Raul Jose Hernandez, aka RJ, 35, of Morton, Texas, was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. 
  • Nancy Cecilia Martinez, 37, of Levelland, Texas, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

RELATED STORY: 7 arrested on federal drug conspiracy charges

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Inside story: How Russians hacked the Democrats' emails

    Inside story: How Russians hacked the Democrats' emails

    Friday, November 3 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-11-03 16:51:39 GMT
    Friday, November 3 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-11-03 20:52:17 GMT
    Nineteen thousand lines of raw data associated with the theft of Hillary Clinton campaign emails shows how the hackers dodged strict security measures to pull it off.
    Nineteen thousand lines of raw data associated with the theft of Hillary Clinton campaign emails shows how the hackers dodged strict security measures to pull it off.

  • Female lawmakers allege harassment by colleagues in House

    Female lawmakers allege harassment by colleagues in House

    Friday, November 3 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-11-03 07:30:40 GMT
    Friday, November 3 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-11-03 20:52:10 GMT

    One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.

    One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.

  • Bergdahl spared from prison; Trump calls sentence 'disgrace'

    Bergdahl spared from prison; Trump calls sentence 'disgrace'

    Friday, November 3 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-11-03 06:50:35 GMT
    Friday, November 3 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-11-03 20:52:02 GMT

    A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

    A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.

    •   
Powered by Frankly