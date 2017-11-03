Drug trafficker sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison

33-year-old Leopoldo Herrera-Gandara, known to many as Polo, of Arch, NM has been sentenced to more than 10 years in a federal prison.

This sentence is after he pleaded guilty in August to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Herrera-Gandara was arrested in May along with six other defendants during a joint operation with many area law enforcement officers.

Of the seven arrested five have been convicted and sentenced. One had charges dismissed after a guilty plea to related state charges and another defendant has a trial scheduled to begin in December.

Others arrested include:

Johnathan Navarrette Garza, aka Johnny, 27, of Morton, Texas, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jorge Andres Nunez-Saenz, aka Tucan, 51, of Levelland, Texas, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Raul Jose Hernandez, aka RJ, 35, of Morton, Texas, was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Nancy Cecilia Martinez, 37, of Levelland, Texas, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

