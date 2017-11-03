Parks and Recreation to host Thanksgiving camps

The City of Lubbock's Parks and Recreation department will host a series of Thanksgiving camps from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 to Nov. 23.

Registration for the campus are at the location a child will be attending, according to a City of Lubbock news release.

Those cites include:

Maxey Community Center at 4020 30th Street – (806) 767-3796

Hodges Community Center at 4011 University Avenue – (806) 767-3706

Rawlings Community Center at 213 40th Street – (806) 767-2704

Mae Simmons Community Center at 2004 Oak Avenue – (806) 767-2700

Trejo Supercenter at 3200 Amherst – (806) 767-2705

These camps are primarily for children ages 6-to-12-years-old. Activities will include arts and crafts, indoor recreation activities and games. Regular rate cost is $51 and the scholarship rate is $25.50 per student.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.