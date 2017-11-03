Parks and Recreation to host Thanksgiving camps

One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.
The Silent Wings Museum will be hosting a variety of events on Veterans Day Nov. 11.
The Silent Wings Museum will be hosting a variety of events on Veterans Day Nov. 11.
48-year-old Ruben Ortiz Jr., a member of the Mexican Mafia who failed to register as a sex offender, has been arrested without incident.
48-year-old Ruben Ortiz Jr., a member of the Mexican Mafia who failed to register as a sex offender, has been arrested without incident.