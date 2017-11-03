Parks and Recreation to host Thanksgiving camps - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Parks and Recreation to host Thanksgiving camps

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The City of Lubbock's Parks and Recreation department will host a series of Thanksgiving camps from  7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 to Nov. 23.

Registration for the campus are at the location a child will be attending, according to a City of Lubbock news release. 

Those cites include:

  • Maxey Community Center at 4020 30th Street – (806) 767-3796
  • Hodges Community Center at 4011 University Avenue – (806) 767-3706
  • Rawlings Community Center at 213 40th Street – (806) 767-2704
  • Mae Simmons Community Center at 2004 Oak Avenue – (806) 767-2700 
  • Trejo Supercenter at 3200 Amherst – (806) 767-2705

These camps are primarily for children ages 6-to-12-years-old. Activities will include arts and crafts, indoor recreation activities and games. Regular rate cost is $51 and the scholarship rate is $25.50 per student.

