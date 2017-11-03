Veterans Day events planned in Silent Wings Museum

The Silent Wings Museum will be hosting a variety of events on Veterans Day Nov. 11.

The museum will open at 10 a.m. that morning with free admission throughout the day, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Events will start at 11 a.m. with a morning ceremony that will include a presentation of colors by the Lubbock fire Rescue Honor Guard, a reading of a presidential proclamation, a playing of taps and a patriotic music performance.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. are free swing dance lessons that is open to all ages. And at 6:30 p.m. there will be an evening concert and dance centered around sounds of the big band era. There will also be a cash bar.

