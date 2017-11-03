Veterans Day events planned in Silent Wings Museum

One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.
A Climate Science Report has been released by the U.S. Global Change Research Program on Friday that includes the works of Texas Tech's Katharine Hayhoe.
The Silent Wings Museum will be hosting a variety of events on Veterans Day Nov. 11.
