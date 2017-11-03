Hayhoe co-authors federal climate report

A Climate Science Report has been released by the U.S. Global Change Research Program on Friday that includes the works of Texas Tech's Katharine Hayhoe.

The report is the work of 13 federal agencies and a 60-member federal steering committee and details climate science and its effects, according to a Texas Tech news release. Hayhoe, the director of Tech's Climate Science Center, is one of the lead authors of the report.

“This report is the most up-to-date summary we have on how the climate is changing and what that means for our planet,” Hayhoe said in the news release. “The main findings of this report confirm what we’ve known for decades – climate is changing, humans are responsible and the risks are serious. However, it also quantifies new science – what’s happening in the Arctic and the oceans, and the potential for unforeseen impacts. It puts numbers on how much carbon we can produce if we want to limit how much and how fast the world warms.”

LINK TO THE FULL REPORT: https://science2017.globalchange.gov/

