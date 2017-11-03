Lady Raiders host St. Edward's in exhibition game on Sunday

The Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball team begins play with an exhibition game, as they host St. Edward's University Sunday at 2 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders are 37-6 all time in exhibition games. This is the first time that Texas Tech will face St. Edward's University.

Texas Tech begins its fifth season under Head Coach Candi Whitaker. The Lady Raiders return eight while welcoming six newcomers to the hardwood.

Transfer Erin Degrate will see the court after sitting out the 2016-17 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Freshmen Lyndsey Whilby and Angel Hayden, as well as sophomore Lauren Harrison fill out the rest of the Lady Raiders roster and will have an immediate impact on the court.

