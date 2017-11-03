Cobb and Sendegeya advance at ITA Fall Nationals

Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya bounced back with a straight-sets victory over Northern Arizona’s Tim Handel and Ruben Montano in Thursday’s consolation action at the ITA Fall Nationals in Indian Wells, California.

Cobb and Sendegeya jumped out with an early break and to a 3-0 advantage in set one before having to use a hold and a late break to claim the opening stanza, 7-5.

After splitting the first four games of the second set, Cobb and Sendegeya wrapped up the victory with a four-game flurry to take a 6-2 decision.

“I thought the boys played very solid in today’s match,” Texas Tech head coach Brett Masi said. “They came out strong today, and they did a great job especially on their return on serve. Second set, we played much better and served our best. We were able to close them out. It’s exciting to get a win at this event.”

Cobb and Sendegeya has emerged with wins in six of their last seven matches this fall. Next up, Cobb and Sendegeya will take on Felix Corwin and Matic Spec of Minnesota during Friday’s consolation quarterfinals.

