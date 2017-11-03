Volleyball travels to No. 3 Texas on Saturday

Texas Tech volleyball (14-9, 3-7) is back on the road as it travels to Austin, Texas, to square off with No. 3 Texas (18-2, 10-0) on Saturday inside Gregory Gym.
Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.
We started with 40 area high school bands and through your votes at kcbd.com, 16 are left.
There was a signing ceremony in Shallowater on Thursday as Shiloh Burns signed to play softball at Central Christian College of Kansas.
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.
