Volleyball travels to No. 3 Texas on Saturday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Volleyball travels to No. 3 Texas on Saturday

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech volleyball (14-9, 3-7) is back on the road as it travels to Austin, Texas, to square off with No. 3 Texas (18-2, 10-0) on Saturday inside Gregory Gym.

First serve is slated for 2 p.m. on Longhorn Network.

The two squads met just two weeks ago in Lubbock with the Longhorns taking a 3-0 win (27-25, 25-12, 25-18) in front of Tech’s largest home crowd since 2002 and fourth-largest to ever watch volleyball at United Supermarkets Arena.

“The first set was right there. We let them off the hook and they rolled us,” head coach Tony Graystone said Thursday regarding their prior match with Texas. “We’ve had the week off with no matches, so we’ve really gotten back to basics on some stuff and reemphasized what our system is all about. There are no secrets (in the Big 12). Everybody knows everyone. The trick is to keep improving and be able to throw some new wrinkles at everyone.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Volleyball travels to No. 3 Texas on Saturday

    Volleyball travels to No. 3 Texas on Saturday

    Friday, November 3 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-11-03 21:28:06 GMT
    Provided by Texas Tech AthleticsProvided by Texas Tech Athletics

    Texas Tech volleyball (14-9, 3-7) is back on the road as it travels to Austin, Texas, to square off with No. 3 Texas (18-2, 10-0) on Saturday inside Gregory Gym.

    Texas Tech volleyball (14-9, 3-7) is back on the road as it travels to Austin, Texas, to square off with No. 3 Texas (18-2, 10-0) on Saturday inside Gregory Gym.

  • End Zone Scores: 11/2

    Thursday, November 2 2017 11:08 PM EDT2017-11-03 03:08:41 GMT
    End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

    Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.

    Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.

  • Sweet 16 left in Battle of the Bands

    Sweet 16 left in Battle of the Bands

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:58:50 GMT
    Week 5 Bracket (Source: KCBD Graphic)Week 5 Bracket (Source: KCBD Graphic)

    We started with 40 area high school bands and through your votes at kcbd.com, 16 are left.

    We started with 40 area high school bands and through your votes at kcbd.com, 16 are left.

    •   
Powered by Frankly