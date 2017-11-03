Volleyball travels to No. 3 Texas on Saturday

Texas Tech volleyball (14-9, 3-7) is back on the road as it travels to Austin, Texas, to square off with No. 3 Texas (18-2, 10-0) on Saturday inside Gregory Gym.

First serve is slated for 2 p.m. on Longhorn Network.

The two squads met just two weeks ago in Lubbock with the Longhorns taking a 3-0 win (27-25, 25-12, 25-18) in front of Tech’s largest home crowd since 2002 and fourth-largest to ever watch volleyball at United Supermarkets Arena.

“The first set was right there. We let them off the hook and they rolled us,” head coach Tony Graystone said Thursday regarding their prior match with Texas. “We’ve had the week off with no matches, so we’ve really gotten back to basics on some stuff and reemphasized what our system is all about. There are no secrets (in the Big 12). Everybody knows everyone. The trick is to keep improving and be able to throw some new wrinkles at everyone.”

