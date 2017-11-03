Windy weekend ahead, temperatures will begin gradual rise - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Windy weekend ahead, temperatures will begin gradual rise

Source: KCBD Weather
(KCBD) -

After a chilly morning on the South Plains temperatures will again respond to sunny skies and southwest winds with temps back in the 80s by the afternoon. 

Saturday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s for most of the region, along with a few clouds. Throughout the day winds will remain from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph keeping the area dry. 

Sunday will bring stronger winds from the southwest at 20-25 mph with some stronger gusts. The afternoon temps will again be in the mid 80s. 

Cooler temps for return to the area by Monday with continued dry weather and sunny skies.

It does look like some much colder temperatures and a chance of some rain by the middle of next week.

