Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are trying to get the season back on track, after suffering their third-consecutive loss.

Currently, Tech is 4-4 on the season and with four games left on the schedule. The team better get things back on track in a hurry.

So here are my 3 keys to victory for Texas Tech to beat Kansas State, and get back in the win column for the first time since Oct. 7.



Offense must play a complete game: I think we all knew this one would be on the list, but it is true. The Red Raider offense must play a complete game against Kansas State. If you compare these two teams, the Red Raider offense should have a big day. Kansas State comes into this game ranked 115th in the nation for their pass defense, while the Red Raiders are rank 7th. So, the Red Raider offense should have a big day, but it all comes down to how they show up. The Tech offense has been hot and cold ever since the Kansas game, and hasn’t played a solid four quarters really all season. So, it is vital that the Red Raider offense has a big bounce back game against the Wildcats.



Play a Clean Game: In the Oklahoma game, the Red Raiders had six penalties for 63-yards. A few of those penalties were personal fouls. Texas Tech will have to clean those up this week against Kansas State, the Wildcats are ranked 38th in the nation for penalties per game. (Where they average 5.4 penalties per game.) Texas Tech is ranked 118th in the country, with an average of eight penalties per game. So, it is important that Texas Tech doesn’t shoot themselves in the foot with penalties, because Kansas State won’t.



Feed Keke Coutee: There is no doubt, if Kansas State’s 30-20 win over Kansas last week showed us anything. It showed us that there is one glaring issue with the Wildcat defense. Last week, Kansas’s Steven Sims Jr. had nine receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown against Kansas State. Sims is a 5’10 wide receiver and plays the same position as Keke Coutee. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see the Red Raiders looking Keke Coutee’s way all game.



Final Thoughts: According to the ESPN Power Index, the Red Raiders have a 60-percent chance to beat Kansas State. If Texas Tech can do these 3 keys’, I’d look for them to get back in the win column and have some momentum heading into the last three games of the season.

