U.S. Marshals, other agencies believe fugitive to be in Lubbock

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.
An undocumented 10-year-old girl who was placed in an immigration facility following surgery in Texas last week is set to be reunited with her family, a lawmaker’s office confirmed Friday.
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.
