U.S. Marshals, other agencies believe fugitive to be in Lubbock

25-year-old Ruben Hernandez Jr. is believed to be in Lubbock according to the U.S. Marshals from the Northern District of Texas Team Foxtrot, the Lubbock Police Department and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Hernandez is wanted for transporting and harboring undocumented immigrants for financial gain, according to an LPD news release. It was not until September of this year that the agencies were able to obtain a warrant out of Del Rio.

His ties to Lubbock are what have led the agencies to think he is in the city.

Standing at 5'03" and 140 pounds Hernandez has visible facial tattoos. One on his right eyelid reads "sweet" and another on his left eyelid reads "dreams." He also has triangle tattoos beneath and above his left eye and numerous neck tattoos.

Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous, those who come across him should not approach. Anyone who sees him should call police immediately and anyone with information of his whereabouts are asked to call 806-544-1461.

