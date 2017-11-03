7 reach double digits in season-opening win

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores
Alesha Ellis knew she had a lot of depth, but even the Flying Queens head coach had to be impressed when seven players scored in double figures in No. 23 Wayland Baptist’s 97-39 season-opening victory over University of the Southwest on Friday night in Hutcherson Center.
It’s another day and another court battle for Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys running back is pushing forward with his quest to stay on the field, taking his battle to the courts.
Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya bounced back with a straight-sets victory over Northern Arizona’s Tim Handel and Ruben Montano in Thursday’s consolation action at the ITA Fall Nationals in Indian Wells, California.
The Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball team begins play with an exhibition game, as they host St. Edward's University Sunday at 2 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.
