Ways to watch the Tech game

This is an important game for the Texas Tech Red Raiders as they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The fun begins 11 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. But for those who are not able to visit the Jones here are some other options:

This week's game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 which is available on Suddenlink 37/237, Dish 150, Fios by Verizon 83/583, Directv 219, Xfinity 601 and, or AT&T 652/1652.

To listen in the game is available on 97.3 FM, Sirius XM 132 and, or the Tunein app.

