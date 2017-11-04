Tech up 35-24 in fourth

It is a make or break game for the Red Raiders as they are hot off a three game losing streak and 4-4 in the season.

The game begins at 11 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium where Tech will host Kansas State, a team that is barely ranked in front of the Red Raiders at no. 7 in the Big 12.

The game started off a bit slow as Kansas took a while to get down the field on its opening drive. They were forced to try a 45-yard field goal, a successful kick for Kansas State.

It was after a long back and forth from both teams the first quarter ended with little to no action. Kansas State went into the second quarter with possession of the ball and with a little more than 12 minutes left the team was able to score the first touchdown of the game, bringing them to 10-0.

Tech was able to make it quickly down the field and with Quarterback Nic Shimonek handing the ball off Tre King a 25-yard run put the Red Raiders on the board for the first time. Clayton Hatfield made his first appearance in the season to kick a good field goal.

Kansas State wasted little to no time finding its way back into the end zone with a touchdown pass, increasing the lead to 17-7. But not even a minute went down on the clock when Shimonek was able to throw a pass to Keke Coutee who ran in a 75-yard touchdown, which decreased Kansas State's lead.

After the half, Tech was able to take the lead with a long pass to Coutee who was able to run in a touchdown.

But as Tech had possession of the ball Shimonek threw a pass that was picked off by Kansas State leading to another touchdown for the team. Tech reclaimed it's lead with around five minutes left in the quarter by throwing in a short touchdown pass to Dylan Cantrell.

Later on in the quarter, Tech's T.J. Vasher was able to catch a touchdown pass furthering the teams lead. This was the biggest lead the Red Raiders had all game.

