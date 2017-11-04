Tech up 35-24 in fourth

This year Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11. Here is a list of the various events that will happen around Lubbock and the surrounding communities.
It is a make or break game for the Red Raiders as they are hot off a three game losing streak and 4-4 in the season.
A main line has broken in the City of Tahoka and water will be shut off at 2 p.m. leaving residents without access to water for a short while.
New York officials on Thursday began to put up temporary concrete barriers at 57 locations where it is possible for vehicles to turn onto the bike bath where the attack took place.
Slow the sands of time, reverse the second hand, pause the pendulum _ standard time is returning again.
