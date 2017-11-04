Veterans Day events and ceremonies

Here is a list of the various events that will happen around Lubbock and the surrounding communities.

Wednesday, Nov. 8:

The Legacy at South Plains, located at 10711 Indiana Ave., and Kindred Home Health will host a pinning ceremony for the 36 veteran residents of the senior community. The pinning ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. at its location.

Thursday, Nov. 9:

Southcrest Christian School at 3801 S Loop 289 will host a Veterans Day program to honor students family members who served in the United States military. Brunch will begin at 9 a.m. and the ceremony will start at around 10 a.m. The schools ceremony will include the presentation of colors by the Southcrest ROTC, the the school's band will play the national anthem. Other musical selections will include a rendition of God Bless the USA, Fifty Nifty, Only King Forever, Marches of the Armed Forces and Taps. The program will also feature a digital slideshow to show students families, all veterans who attend the event will be recognized.

Lubbock's Texas Body & Frame location at 5712 Spur 327 will host an event called Keys to Progress from 11 a.m . to 1 p.m. This event makes it possible to give veterans and their families a refurbished used car, and in Lubbock there will be two local veterans who will be honored. State-wide more than 100 veterans will be honored with ceremonies around the state.

Friday, Nov. 10:

All Saints Episcopal School at 3222 103rd St. will host a Veterans Day assembly at 8 a.m. in Jones Gym on the campus. Students will host a musical and historic tribute to veterans in attendance. The school's choir will perform a patriotic musical medley, the drum line will also perform. Its National Junior Honor Society will also present a historic narrative that will detail the significance and history of Veterans Day. The Lubbock High School Color Guard will also present flags and lead in the pledge of allegiance.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra will host a special performance at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. LSO will partner with the Veteran Ticket Foundation to provide free tickets to veterans for its Masterworks concert Pictures at an Exhibition. Danato Cabrera will be the guest conductor and Richard Fountain will be the guest pianist. The concert will feature works by José Moncayo, Leonard Bernstein and Modest Mussorgsky. For ticket information people are asked to call 806-762-1688.

KLTV-AM will host a Friday evening fund raising dinner and movie event at the Brasch-Mitchell Building located at 513 Ave. G in Levelland. The dinner will begin at 7:30 and tickets will be sold at $100 each in an effort to offset the cost of a free veterans breakfast the following day. At 8 p.m. that Friday there will be a movie screening of "An Inconsistent Truth." The guest speaker for this event will be syndicated talk show host Phil Valentine.

Saturday, Nov. 11:

Los Hermanos Familia will have a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. beginning at the First Baptist Church of Lubbock located at 2201 Broadway. The theme of this year's parade is named Land of the Free, Because of the Brave. Set up for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. Many are invited to participate and can be registered at www.loshermanosfamilia.org/veters-s-day-parade.

KLTV-AM will host a free breakfast for veterans at 8 a.m. in the South Plains College's Physical Education fitness complex near 1401 South College Avenue in Levelland. Veterans and their families are welcomed to join for free, non-veteran attendees are asked to make a donation if they would like to go.

The Silent Wings Museum will be hosting a variety of events on Veterans Day Nov. 11. The museum will open at 10 a.m. that morning with free admission throughout the day, according to a City of Lubbock news release. Events will start at 11 a.m. with a morning ceremony that will include a presentation of colors by the Lubbock fire Rescue Honor Guard, a reading of a presidential proclamation, a playing of taps and a patriotic music performance. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. are free swing dance lessons that is open to all ages. And at 6:30 p.m. there will be an evening concert and dance centered around sounds of the big band era. There will also be a cash bar.

