Merket's 33 leads Flying Queens past WT in OT

Information provided by Wayland Baptist Athletics

CANYON – Don't tell the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens it was just an exhibition, especially Maci Merket.



Merket, a junior from Canadian, scored 33 points to lead the No. 23 Flying Queens to a 73-68 overtime win over West Texas A&M here Saturday afternoon.



Since it was an exhibition (for both teams), the game won't count on Wayland's record, and Merket can't update her career-high point total of 24.



The Flying Queens, who opened the season with a lopsided 97-39 win over University of the Southwest at home Friday night, led most of the way. The Flying Queens were up by as many as 11, 41-30, early in the third quarter, but by the end of the period the score was knotted at 46.



WBU scored the first five points of the fourth, only to have WT score the next five. The Queens fell behind 61-57 with 1:55 to play, but Merket hit two free throws and then a lay-up with 43 seconds left to tie it up again. After a steal by Jada Riley, Wayland had a chance to win it in regulation, but Merket's 3-pointer was blocked by CeCe Wooten.



With the score tied at 65 some 2½ minutes into the five-minute overtime, Wayland went on an 8-2 run to put the game away. Kendrick Clark made a pair of foul shots, Merket hit a jumper then, after a bucket by the Lady Buffs, nailed a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left. After a missed 3-pointer by WT and rebound by Wayland's Nina Sato, Merket iced it with two more foul shots with under 10 seconds to play.



Merket, who played 42 minutes and had four steals, finished 9-of-22 from the field, 3-of-12 from 3-point range, and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line, where Wayland was 25-of-31 (81 percent) after hitting just 15-of-26 Friday.



Sophomore Deborah VanDijk, of Nazareth, ended with 11 points while sophomore Morgan Bennett got 10. Wayland shot 35 percent (21-of-60) overall and 29 percent (6-of-21) from distance.



WT suffered 28 turnovers compared to 16 for Wayland, and the Queens had 13 steals vs. WT's four. The Lady Buffs made just 1-of-13 3-pointers while shooting 40 percent (20-of-50) overall and 75 percent (25-of-36) from the foul stripe. WT was led in scoring by Tiana Parker with 18 points and Deleyah Harris and Lexi Hightower with 17 each.



The Flying Queens are idle for the next nine days before hosting No. 13 Our Lady of the Lake Nov. 13 in a doubleheader with the Pioneers.